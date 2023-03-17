The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part II exam schedule has been released by Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan.

The board stated in a statement on Friday that all preparations for the significant tests beginning on April 1 had been finished.

Private candidates may access the roll number slips by downloading them from the board’s website.

According to the BISE, ordinary candidates can obtain hard copies of their roll number slips from their schools.

In order to prevent exam cheating, it has also been stated that surveillance teams have been established.

The board will have the cooperation of law enforcement agencies to maintain a peaceful environment for the SSC Part II tests, according to the BISE, thus examination teams have been asked to go about their business without fear.