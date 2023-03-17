The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha has announced the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part II exam schedule.

In a statement released on Friday, the board said that all planning for the important exams starting on April 1 was complete.

The roll number slips are accessible to private applicants by downloading them from the board’s website.

Ordinary candidates can get actual copies of their roll number slips from their schools, according to the BISE.

The formation of surveillance teams to prevent exam cheating has also been included.

The board will have the assistance of law enforcement organisations to maintain a calm environment for the SSC Part II exams, according to the BISE. Exam teams have been urged to go about their professional business fearlessly in the meantime.