The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Gujranwala has announced the timetable for the SSC Part II exams.

In a statement released on Friday, the board said that all planning for the important exams starting on April 1 was complete.

The roll number slips are accessible to private applicants by downloading them from the board’s website.

Ordinary candidates can get actual copies of their roll number slips from their schools, according to the BISE.

It has also been reported that monitoring teams have been deployed to stop exam cheating.

According to the BISE, the board will have the support of law enforcement organisations to preserve a calm environment for the SSC Part II tests, therefore examination teams have been asked to conduct themselves without fear.