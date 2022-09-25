Ahsan Boon, president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), expressed sorrow on Saturday that every school of thought in the nation was interpreting the Transgender Rights Act according to its own set of criteria and urged that it be seen and understood for what it is.

The SCBA president stressed that it was a citizen’s right to seek treatment if they did not believe themselves to be “sexually healthy” while speaking to the media.

He emphasized that “our legislature cannot pass an immoral bill and the law should be recognized as it is.”Ahsan Bhoon recalled the Chief Justice of Pakistan’s order requiring the creation of unique identity cards for members of the transgender community, describing it as “a good gesture for a healthy society.”

In 2018, the National Assembly passed and adopted the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act. The law grants transgender people the same rights to voting and running for office as well as access to essential healthcare services, education, and the ability to identify as transgender on their identification cards and passports.

Some religious organizations, however, believe that the real purpose of this bill is to provide homosexuality legal protection in the nation.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan has even contested the law before the Federal Shariat Court (FSC).

Transgender persons claim that the 2018 legislation neither specifies any type of sex change nor does it permit “unnatural” sex, despite criticism of the bill from religious groups who see it as an effort to defend homosexuality.

The rights bill has been backed by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, who claimed that transgender persons should be accorded their legal due process rights.

According to Tarar, transgender individuals are also humans, and the state is responsible for ensuring that they have access to their fundamental rights. He stated that the Transgender Act has been introduced with changes.