Two con artists were caught by the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cybercrime Circle in Faisalabad after they made hundreds of thousands of rupees by selling phoney PUBG online identities.

It has detained three suspects in three separate operations; two of them were connected to the PUBG account scam, while the third is accused of using inappropriate photos to blackmail a woman. The suspects, Hassan Shakir and Ameer Hamza, allegedly defrauded the complainant and then took about Rs. 820,000.

Cases have since been filed against them under the 2016 PECA (Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act). The other suspect, Zaheer Babar, was also imprisoned by the FIA’s Cybercrime Circle as a result of his disseminating lewd pictures of the complainant online in a separate operation.

According to the FIA, the suspect attempted to use the victim’s photographs as a form of blackmail. Babar’s mobile phone was also found to have other offensive content during the initial examination.

The FIA detained a group of con artists last month for stealing significant sums of money from kids by luring them with rewards in phoney internet gaming competitions. The gang set up phoney gaming tournaments with entry fees ranging from Rs. 6,000 to 8,000, and after collecting the money, it would shut off the participants’ contact lines and vanish.