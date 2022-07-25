The Supreme Court will resume hearing Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, the leader of the PML-Q, on Monday regarding his case contesting Dost Mohammad Mazari’s choice as deputy speaker of the Punjab Assembly in the chief minister’s reelection last week, which resulted in Hamza Shehbaz’s triumph.

Hamza, who was re-elected on July 22, had been given permission by a three-member bench made up of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, and Justice Munib Akhtar to serve as “trustee” chief minister till today (Monday).

Only leaders of respondent parties would be permitted entry into the courthouse with clearance from the SC administration, an Islamabad police spokesman said in a statement.

He continued by saying that political parties have in this regard submitted lists of leaders. In the Red Zone, including the area around the Supreme Court, no demonstration, procession, or group gathering is permitted

The deputy speaker was called before the court at the most recent session on Saturday, but his attorney showed up in his stead. Hamza, Pakistan’s Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf, Punjab’s Advocate General Shahzad Shaukat, and the province’s chief secretary had also received notices from the SC.