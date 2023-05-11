ISLAMABAD: Today at 2pm, the Supreme Court will hear the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) appeal challenging the detention of party leader Imran Khan.

The case will be heard by a three-person panel that is led by Pakistan’s Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and includes Justices Athar Minallah and Muhammad Ali Mazhar.

The National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) arrest of PTI leader Imran Khan was deemed “legal” by the Islamabad High Court (IHC), according to a petition the PTI had filed with the Supreme Court the day before.

After the registrar’s office attached objections to the plea, the petition was initially returned to the PTI.

The PTI chairman didn’t approach the appropriate forum, according to the registrar’s office, although he might file an intra-court appeal.

Additionally, it noted that the PTI chief’s signature was missing from the petition.

However, later on Wednesday, the PTI responded to the registrar’s office’s concerns and it was approved for a hearing.

The PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi called an emergency meeting of the seven-member committee after Khan was taken into custody on Tuesday inside the IHC to assess the situation and come up with a comprehensive plan to ensure the safe and prompt release of the party chair.

The senior PTI official has made known the party’s intention to petition the Supreme Court.