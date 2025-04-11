ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday recommended the formulation of guidelines for the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the judicial system of Pakistan.Justice Mansoor Ali Shah of the SC issued an 18-page verdict regarding the use of AI in the judicial system.

According to the court ruling, tools like ChatGPT and DeepSeek can enhance judicial capacity. It was acknowledged that many judges around the world have used AI to assist in their decision-making processes, suggesting AI can be utilised for legal research and drafting of judgments.The verdict clarified that AI was merely a facilitation tool and not a replacement for a judge’s decision-making authority, emphasising that no circumstances should AI replace the independent human judgment of the judiciary.

Justice Shah further wrote in the ruling that AI was intended solely to facilitate smart legal research, stressing that the Judicial Reform Committee (JRC) and the Law and Justice Commission should develop clear guidelines to determine the extent to which AI should be used within the judicial system.