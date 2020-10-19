ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court is set to find the answer to whether two references may be filed in one case or not. According to details, a three-member bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial conducted a hearing on Monday.

During the hearing, the NAB counsel argued that there was no restriction in the NAB Act on filing a second reference on the same issue. Supreme Court Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that detention during NAB cases is prolonged, how can it be ensured that NAB will stop abusing its power.He said that NAB has to bring 500 witnesses in just one reference, impeding the protection of an accused’s right of freedom. Directing to fix the petition for an early hearing, the court issued notices to the parties. It should be noted that the Peshawar High Court has declared it illegal to file two references in one case. NNI