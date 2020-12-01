ISLAMABAD : Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday has taken notice of a matter pertaining to 10 Billion Trees Tsunami project and summoned the secretary climate change on urgent basis. During the hearing, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed has ordered the secretary to appear in the court with all the record of the campaign. The apex court, while expressing resentment over delay in submission of the report, has directed the Sindh government to plant trees along the lakes and main roads. The CJP also reprimanded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) secretary, warning him of sending to jail. I have seen cutting of trees in Kumrat valley by myself. Local people are being given quota to raze trees as the temperature decreases, he remarked. Justice Gulzar Ahmed said that no one should be allowed to cut the trees. KP climate department is looting money and you are its head, he said to provincial secretary. He also expressed anger over the attitude of Islamabad administration and ordered to submit details of 0.5 million trees. Inappropriate sequenced trees have been planted along Kashmir Highway to give ugly view to the travelers. Meanwhile, Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) climate director told that they are being deprived of funds for two years. On the other hand, the Supreme Court has banned all the commercial activities on the mountains of Kalar Kahar. Will not allow anyone to ruin the natural beauty of the northern areas, he clarified.

It is to be mentioned here that the federal government had allocated more than Rs125 billion for the “Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme”. In the first phase that will last for four years, 3.29 billion saplings will be planted.

According to the plan set by the government, Rs 109.38 billion will be spent on forest development. The provinces will fund the massive project with more than Rs38 billion. Importantly, to preserve the forest life, Rs15.59 billion will be granted, and separately, Rs210 million will be fixed for the payment of the ‘Green Pakistan Programme.’

Under the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme, Rs26 billion and Rs27 billion will be used in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, respectively. Another Rs16 billion will be spent on the project in Balochistan. In Sindh, Rs5 billion will be used for tackling the affects of climate change.A massive share of Rs33 billion will be granted to the programme in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.