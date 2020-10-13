ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court of Pakistan has on Tuesday summoned report from the federal government and the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) over unannounced loadshedding in Sindh. Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed conducted hearing on petition against unannounced power outages in Sindh and declared the submitted reports as unsatisfactory while remarking that there is nothing in these documents. “The issue of electricity in Karachi has not been resolved as both the federal and the provincial governments are doing nothing. K-Electric is providing no benefit to public and became master by hijacking people.” “The incumbent government is incompetent and the entire country is worried. Institutions are taking benefit of the government’s weakness.” NNI