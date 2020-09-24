SC summons report from CDA over waste mixing in Rawal Dam

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday has called a report from Capital Development Authority (CDA) over mixing of unhygienic material in the Rawal Dam hearing the Bani Gala Environmental pollution case. The SC three member larger bench headed by Justice Umar Atta Bandial heard the Bani Gala Environmental pollution case. The CDA counsel informed the court that the Bani Gala environmental project will overall cost four billion rupees and at the moment we have 500 million rupees adding that the planning commission had started work on it but disrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic. The CDA advocate went on to say that the cleaning work of the Rawal Dam will be carried out through PSDP to which Justice Umar Atta Bandia ordered to do work on the project with seriousness as the Rs 500 million is not even enough for consultation adding that illegal construction work around the dam is still continued and working on the project through PSDP it will take five years and start the work on the project within three months. The court asked what problems the CDA has working with the municipal corporation to which the CDA ensured that the work on the project will start from December this year and the project will be completed soon working with the municipal corporation. The SC adjourned the hearing for the indefinite period after ordering to receive bids for the Bani Gala sanitation project within a month, the CDA and the municipal corporation resolve issues related to their powers soon. Besides, the court also directed plantation in the limits of Bari Imam neighborhood of Islamabad.

INP/AJ/LK