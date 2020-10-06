SC seeks report from trial court on Ahad Cheema’s bail plea

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan has sought a report from the trial court on a former DG Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahad Cheema’s bail plea in two weeks. A three-member bench of the SC headed by Justice Mushir Alam took up the plea. The counsel of Ahad Cheema stated in his argument before the court that the co-accused in the reference have been granted bail and demanded due treatment to his client. Justice Mushir Alam remarked that we will see the matter after submission of the report from the trial court. The hearing was later adjourned for two weeks. According to NAB, Cheema possesses assets worth Rs 600 million and had failed to satisfy the accountability bureau regarding his sources of income. The properties owned by the ex-DG LDA allegedly include several plots in various housing schemes in Lahore and Islamabad, agricultural lands, flats, and houses, according to the NAB. The properties were mostly registered in names of his mother, wife and other relatives. Cheema was arrested in February over charges of misusing his authority by awarding Ashiana Housing contract worth Rs14 billion to Lahore Casa Developers, that was ineligible for the contract. NNI