ISLAMABAD: Declaring Prime Minister Imran Khan’s plea in the foreign funding case maintainable, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has served notice to Akbar S. Babar, the applicant in the case.



A two-member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Mushir Alam took up the plea. Imran Khan’s lawyer, Anwar Mansoor Khan in his argument stated before the court that there is no objection on the ECP’s scrutiny committee.

Akbar S. Babar was expelled from the PTI before filing the case, but he was declared as the party by the Election Commission of Pakistan.



“ECP does not have right to declare Akbar S Babar as PTI member.” The court after hearing initial arguments declared the plea maintainable and sought a reply from Akbar S. Babar in the case.



It is to be noted that, PM Khan as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman had filed an appeal in the SC through his lawyer Anwar Mansoor Khan, stating his appeal against the Election Commission of Pakistan and Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) verdict declaring Akbar S Babar a part of the ruling party is pending disposal before the top court.



Babar had taken the party to the commission, accusing it of receiving funds from foreign sources.

The matter pertains to the PTI’s membership and it’s pendency is damaging to the party, the PTI chairman said, pleading with the apex court to fix his appeal on March 18.

The Election Commission had constituted a scrutiny committee to look into the foreign funding accusations and declared Akbar S Babar a part of the PTI. The party subsequently went to the IHC against the ECP decision but its petition was dismissed.