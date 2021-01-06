ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has reserved judgment on the bail plea of former DG Parks Liaquat Qaimkhani. Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi remarked that Qaim khani’s corruption case was especially grave.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the bail plea on Wednesday. Qaimkhani’s counsel, Khawaja Haris, said the court should also look into the abuse that the accused have to face. Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi remarked that, “you are referring to the cases of criminals accused of petty theft and robbery, why should we go easy on white collar criminals?”

He said that bail is only granted if there is no solid evidence the accused, but there is ample evidence against Liaquat Qaimkhani. The lawyer plead that Liaquat Qaimkhani is only accused of not confessing to the crime, he is 70 years old and has been in jail for 15 months.The court reserved judgment on the bail application and adjourned the hearing till next week.