SC reprimands SBCA officials over destroying Karachi’s beauty for personal interests

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan Wednesday has sought complete record of buildings exceeding ground plus two-floor structure in Karachi.

While hearing the case pertaining to encroachments in the metropolis, the court has directed the Sindh chief secretary to submit comprehensive reply in two weeks. The Supreme Court also expressed resentment over Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) officials for destroying the beauty of Karachi for personal interests.

Earlier, SC had ordered to demolish all the buildings illegally constructed on railways land. Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed had remarked that Sindh government took responsibility to recover circular railways land in Karachi, however, nothing was done in this regard.

Justice Gulzar questioned Clifton Cantonment Board over encroachments in Delhi and Punjab colonies over which, the Cantt official told that this land belongs to the government. The top judge directed city commissioner to evacuate the occupied land in one week and ordered to demolish all the buildings, housing societies and petrol pumps illegally constructed on railways land.