Supreme Court (SC) orders National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to present PTI Chairman Imran Khan in court in an hour, at 4:30pm today.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf petitioned the Supreme Court to overturn Imran Khan’s arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The appeal was heard by the Supreme Court.

PTI attorneys are present in court as the case is being heard by a three-member bench that is led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and consists of Justices Athar Minallah and Muhammad Ali Mazhar. The Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) ruling that Imran Khan’s arrest was “lawful” was overturned by the PTI. Imran Khan’s arrest, according to the PTI, was erroneous, and they demanded his immediate release.