SC orders countrywide screening of new prisoners entering jails

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court of Pakistan Wednesday ordered coronavirus screening to be conducted of all new prisoners sent to jails nationwide.

It said that if symptoms of the virus were found in anyone, they should be immediately tested and quarantined. For this purpose, it has been ordered that isolation and quarantine centres be built inside jails across the country. Earlier this week, the courts allowed the release of under-trial prisoners to contain the spread of the coronavirus in Pakistan. However, an appeal was filed in the Supreme Court challenging their release. Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed had said that coronavirus is a serious problem but they can’t allow the release of prisoners involved in heinous crimes.