ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was attacked, and the Supreme Court (SC) has ordered the Punjab Inspector-General (IG) to file a First Information Report (FIR) of the attack within 24 hours.

The PTI chair’s attorney informed the court during a hearing on the contempt of court case against Khan on Monday that no case of the attack on Khan had yet been filed.The supreme court’s rulings followed the attempted assassination of Imran Khan on November 3 in Wazirabad, which left him hurt while leading his party’s lauded anti-government long march into Islamabad.

Addressing the Punjab advocate-general, Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial said that the police are permitted to file a FIR on their own under the criminal justice system and that 90 hours have gone [since the incident] without a FIR being filed.

The Punjab IG then stated that the Punjab government had forbade the filing of the FIR.The CJP instructed the Punjab IG to file an attack-related FIR within 24 hours and warned that the court would take suo motu notice if the case was not filed.