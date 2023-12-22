Former PTI chairman Imran Khan and Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi. PHOTO: FILE

ISLAMABAD:

The Supreme Court (SC) granted bail to former prime minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday in the cypher case.

The bails have been granted against a surety bond of Rs100,000.

A three-member bench of the SC comprising acting Chief Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah.

Imran Khan, the PTI’s founder, had approached the apex court for a bail relief in the case after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected his post arrest bail application on October 27.

It is pertinent to note that the bail in cypher case will not result in the former premier being released from jail. Imran is currently under judicial remand in the £190 million case, and also under arrest in the Toshakhana case.

The cypher case is related to a piece of paper that Imran had waved at a public rally last year ahead of a vote of confidence that he lost. The former premier, later naming the US, had claimed that the cypher was ‘evidence’ of an ‘international conspiracy’ to topple his government.