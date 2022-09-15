A three-member special bench was established by Pakistan’s Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Friday to hear Shahbaz Gill, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) complaint, over alleged torture committed while in custody.

Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, and Justice Ijazul Ahsan will serve on the bench under the direction of Justice Ijazul Ahsan.

Despite claims of torture, Gill had appealed the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) decision approving his two-day detention by the police.

In the petition, it was demanded that the investigation into the case against Gill be deemed unlawful and unfit for prosecution and immediately dismissed for being unlawful.

The petition requested that Gill be released from physical custody, calling Gill’s physical detention “unconstitutional on account of abuse of fundamental rights of life and dignity of a person.”

The appeal further urged the supreme court to deem the IHC’s decision “illegal and illegitimate,” contending that it was a flagrant violation of Articles 9 and 10-A of the Pakistani Constitution.

It said that by sending the petitioner back to police custody after learning that he had been tortured, the IHC had ostensibly failed to uphold the petitioner’s fundamental and human rights.

In the petition, it is claimed that while in police custody, Gill experienced “the most humiliating and demeaning violence” and that “adequate evidence was brought before the learned bench, all of which was rejected by the Court.”