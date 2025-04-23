ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan has dismissed the Punjab government’s appeals seeking physical remand of former prime minister Imran Khan, stating that the remand is no longer applicable due to the passage of one and a half years since his arrest.Justice Hashim Kakar, while heading the bench, remarked, “It has been over 18 months since the accused’s arrest and the question of physical remand doesn’t arise anymore.”The court noted that the Punjab government may approach the trial court if it still wished to pursue the matter, and Imran Khan’s legal team will have the right to contest any such application.During the hearing, the Punjab Prosecutor General argued that the government sought physical remand to conduct photogrammetric, polygraphic, and voice-matching tests on Khan.However, Justice Hashim Kakar pointed out that the original request was solely for physical remand and not for the listed tests.