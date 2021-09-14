ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed holding referendum of the labour union in Capital Development Authority (CDA).

A bench of the apex court was hearing a petition against holding the referendum, scheduled on September 17.

The counsel of the CDA earlier argued that the reservations in the case should be tackled after the labour union’s referendum.

The bench ruled that the appeal will be be heard after September 17 referendum and adjourned further hearing of the case till the first week of October.

A group of the CDA Labour Union while objecting over the National Industrial Relations Commission (NIRC) decision of holding referendum of the union, had challenged the order in the supreme court.

The counsel of the rival group of the union had objected over the challenge to the NIRC’s decision and said that the petitioner has completed their three years tenure and want to prolong their term in office with these excuses.