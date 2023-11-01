The State Bank’s move to maintain the policy rate at 22 percent for the second consecutive session is consistent with broader market forecasts. Despite the modest slowdown in inflation, the decrease in the increase of the money supply, and improvements in other macroeconomic indicators, the majority of economists still expected the continuance of a stricter monetary policy. Despite calls for the early start of monetary easing, the decision demonstrates the monetary authorities’ cautious approach by maintaining “the real policy rate significantly positive on a 12-month forward-looking basis” in order to reduce inflation to the medium-term target of 5 to 7 percent by the end of FY25.The central bank acknowledges that the volatility of the world oil price during the Gaza conflict and higher gas tariffs are a threat to the current account and near-term price stability, but it is optimistic that these risks will be mitigated by fiscal consolidation, better access to essential commodities, and alignment of the interbank and open market exchange rates.

Without a doubt, despite sluggish external financing, the current account deficit has shrunk, the exchange rate has improved, and the foreign exchange reserves position has stabilized to some degree. Additionally, fiscal reduction is still proceeding as planned. It is improbable that this recovery would endure without significant structural budgetary adjustments and the realization of anticipated inflows from outside sources.

Without a doubt, despite sluggish external financing, the current account deficit has shrunk, the exchange rate has improved, and the foreign exchange reserves position has stabilized to some degree. Additionally, fiscal reduction is still proceeding as planned. It is improbable that this recovery would endure without significant structural budgetary adjustments and the realization of anticipated inflows from outside sources.