ISLAMABAD:The SBP stated that the banks must additionally notify all of their clients through SMS about the creation of the Prime Minister Flood Relief Fund and its IBAN.

It further stipulated that “pre-printed deposit slips” should be placed at the bank counters to make it easier for walk-in clients to put cash into the fund.

According to the SBP, banks that offer Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) must make the “PM Flood Relief Fund” accessible on their Roshan Samaji Khidmat page or portal so that RDA holders can easily contribute to the fund. The donations received from RDA must be sent to SBP daily using RTGS along with donations from other sources, as previously directed. The PM’s Flood Relief Fund 2022 will receive contributions from all commercial banks and microfinance institutions, according to a Wednesday directive from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The SBP advised the banks in a circular to take action in that regard as soon as possible and submit the compliance by August 30.

In addition to highlighting the IBAN of the fund on their websites and ATM screens so that their customers could donate to the fund digitally, the banks were instructed to prominently display banners at all of their branches bearing the description

“DONATIONS TO THE PRIME MINISTER’S (PM) FLOOD RELIEF FUND ARE ACCEPTED HERE.”

In order to raise as much knowledge as possible about the fund and the way that donations can be made, banks are also urged to promote it on their social media pages, such as their websites, Facebook pages, and twitter accounts.

The state bank of pakistan instructed the banks to make sure that the branch personnel was fully aware of how the fund was established and how to collect donations.