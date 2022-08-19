On Friday, the federal government named Jameel Ahmad governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for a five-year term.

The announcement from the Finance Division stated, “Jameel Ahmad is nominated as governor of the State Bank of Pakistan for the term of five years with the agreement of the president of Pakistan, following the recommendation of the government, with immediate effect.”

Miftah Ismail, the finance minister, complimented Ahmad on his new position. On May 4, Dr. Reza Baqir’s three-year term as Ahmad’s predecessors came to an end, and Dr. Murtaza Syed was appointed acting governor.

From April 11, 2017, to October 15, 2018, Ahmad, a seasoned banker with far more than 31 years of experience, held the position of SBP deputy governor (banking and FMRM).On October 25, 2018, he was subsequently appointed deputy minister for an additional three years.

Before being appointed deputy governor, he served as group head for the departments of Management, Banking Policy & Regulations, Project Financing, and Financial Resource Management.

He has also had a position in the Saudi Monetary Agency (SAMA).According to the website of the central bank, he made a substantial contribution to the formulation of the legal as well as the oversight of the soundness and stability of the banking institutions in Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.