KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday announced that the banks will remain closed for two days on August 18–19, 2021 on the occasion of Ashura.

The central bank in a circular addressing presidents and chief executive officers (CEOs) of all banks that the SBP will remain closed on 18th and 19th August 2021 (Wednesday and Thursday) being 9th and 10th Muharram-ul-Haram, 1443 A.H. on the occasion of Ashura.