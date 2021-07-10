FAISALABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday said that the ‘Save My Father’ campaign is underway in the name of Save Kashmir.

Taking a jibe at the opposition, Farrukh Habib said, “If Kashmir was to be saved, Modi would not have come to the wedding at your invitation.”

Talking to media persons in Faisalabad, Habib said that Bilawal was the heir to Zardari’s corruption. He said that they (opposition) ruled the country for three terms and still couldn’t make one such hospital where they could go for treatment.

He said that the entire Sharif family has fled the country. They want the money-laundering system to continue running in the country, he added.

“For the first time, they are being hit hard; billions of rupees are being recovered,” said the minister adding that Nawaz Sharif had introduced money in politics.

Farrukh Habib further stated that the rejected people are in Kashmir these days. “If they were so loyal to Kashmir cause, Hurriyat leaders would’ve attended their weddings instead of Narendra Modi,” he said adding that they (opposition) denied going to India to meet the Hurriyat leaders.

Farrukh Habib said that Prime Minister Imran Khan raised Kashmir issue in the United Nations. The people of Kashmir know that Imran Khan is their real ambassador, he added.