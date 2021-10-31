ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said that owing to their

complementarities in the socioeconomic fundamentals, Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030

provided opportunities to Pakistan to engage with Saudi Arabia in realizing Naya

Pakistan’s ambitious plan.

“I must say that there are significant complementarities in the socio-economic

fundamentals of the “Naya Pakistan” and the Saudi Vision 2030. Both lay

emphasis on economic opportunity and diversity, domestic growth, modernization

and development, and trade linkages and connectivity,” the prime minister said in

an interview with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Riyadh newspaper published Sunday.

The prime minister said Pakistan could contribute manpower; both skilled and

semi-skilled besides sharing its expertise in other sectors like IT, infrastructure

development, and agriculture.

He said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had historically enjoyed long-standing fraternal

ties, rooted deep in common faith, shared history and mutual support. Both

countries have stood by each other, through thick and thin, regardless of the change

in leadership.

“We never had the reason to reposition our relations with Saudi Arabia in the wake

of regional or international developments – in the past as well in as contemporary

times. Relations between the two countries have withstood the test of time,” he

remarked.

Imran Khan said both the countries had a special bond for seven decades now.

“It is now our earnest desire to transform this relationship into a deep, diverse and

mutually beneficial strategic partnership. We are now working to consolidate

historical gains by exploring new and non-conventional areas of cooperation. We

want our trade relations and investment cooperation to be commensurate with

excellent political relations,” he said.

He said during his recent visit to Saudi Arabia, he had the opportunity to attend the

first Saudi-Pakistan Investment Forum wherein he stressed the importance of

engaging the private and corporate sectors of the two countries to realize the

untapped potential in the fields of trade, business and investment.

“I am confident that the Investment Forum would usher in a new dynamism in our

investment cooperation.”

To a question, he commended the Saudi leadership for introducing reforms in

various sectors under Vision 2030.

During the recent visit, he said the two countries had discussed ways to strengthen

and enhance economic and trade relations by exploring areas of investment and

opportunities available under Vision 2030 and Pakistan’s development priorities

emanating from a shift from geopolitics to geo-economics.

Regarding the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit on Climate Change, he

said it clearly demonstrated the commitment of the Saudi leadership to take

tangible steps for effectively tackling the challenge of Climate Change.