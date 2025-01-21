Saudi Prince Abdulaziz bin Meshal has appeared before his Lord. According to Arab media, a statement issued by the Royal Court said that Prince Abdulaziz bin Meshal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has met the true Creator.

The statement appealed to the public to pray for mercy, forgiveness and elevation of ranks for every one of our beloved princes.

The funeral prayer of Prince Abdulaziz bin Meshal was offered after the afternoon prayer at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Grand Mosque in the capital Riyadh.

The funeral prayer was attended by a large number of members of the royal family, including the late prince’s family, and high political and social figures.