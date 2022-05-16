<!-- wp:image {"width":1065,"height":697} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/i.tribune.com.pk\/media\/images\/King-Salman1640884347-0\/King-Salman1640884347-0.jpg" alt="saudi arabia s king salman bin abdulaziz attends a virtual cabinet meeting in neom saudi arabia august 18 2020 photo reuters" width="1065" height="697"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz, 86,<a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link"> left hospital <\/a>on Sunday following a colonoscopy last week, the royal court said in a statement on state media.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Saudi TV ran a video clip showing the monarch walking slowly using a cane as he left King Faisal Specialist Hospital in the city of Jeddah, where he was admitted on the evening of May 7.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>An entourage kept close and his son, Crown Prince<a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> Mohammed bin Salman<\/a>, the kingdom's de facto ruler, appeared in the clip.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>King Salman, the custodian of Islam's holiest sites, became ruler of the world's top oil exporter in 2015 after spending more than 2-1\/2 years as the crown prince and deputy premier.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>He underwent bladder surgery in 2020 and had the battery of his heart pacemaker <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">replaced in March.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->