Saudi govt allows PIA to fly 21 additional flights weekly

ISLAMABAD : The Saudi government has granted special permission to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to fly 21 additional flights on a weekly basis between the two countries.

According to a spokesman of the national carrier, keeping in view the urgent need of many of the Pakistanis to reach Saudi Arabia for renewal of their Iqamas (work permits), PIA had requested the Saudi government to allow additional flights. He said with increase in the number of flights, PIA will be able to transport 25,500 passengers from Pakistan before 30th of this month which is the deadline for many ensuring their presence in the kingdom. TLTP