ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia and Prime Minister Muhammad bin Salman have informed that the Saudi Development Fund has renewed the monthly supply of $100 million for another year on the basis of deferred payment for petroleum products.

A meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif was held where he informed about the letter sent to him by the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Muhammad bin Salman.

He said that the Saudi Crown Prince has informed about the renewal of the monthly supply of $100 million for another year on the basis of deferred payment for petroleum products for Pakistan.

He said that he is deeply grateful to the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Muhammad bin Salman and the Saudi leadership in this regard, Saudi Arabia has stood by Pakistan in every difficult time.

The federal cabinet was briefed on the use of e-office in federal ministries and divisions and the meeting was informed that the use of e-office in all divisions of the federal government has reached 98 percent and the implementation of e-office in 39 divisions is 100 percent.

The meeting was informed that with regard to inter-ministerial relations, the implementation of e-office has been 100 percent in 21 divisions and the implementation of e-office has been started in the subordinate institutions of federal ministries and government-owned institutions, out of which the implementation of e-office has been completed in 176 institutions.

The Prime Minister directed that all systems regarding the provision of services in Pakistani missions abroad should be digitized so that the provision of services to Pakistanis living abroad could be facilitated and further directed that the implementation of e-office in all ministries and departments of the federal government should be completed 100 percent by March 20, 2025.

The federal cabinet approved the signing of an international legal agreement under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea on the conservation and sustainable use of diverse marine resources in international waters on the recommendation of the Ministry of Climate Change, a move that will benefit Pakistani fishermen.

The federal cabinet approved the appointment of Kamran Jahangir as Managing Director of the National Book Foundation on the recommendation of the Federal Ministry of Education, and approved sending 6 names to the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament for appointment as members of the National Commission for Human Rights in the Islamabad Capital Territory on the recommendation of the Ministry of Human Rights.

The meeting approved the signing of Addendum 2 regarding the National Identity System for Somalia on the recommendation of the Ministry of Interior. This addendum relates to verification services, mobile enrollment application and official payment gateway and infrastructure.

It should be noted that the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) is assisting Somalia with its national identification.

The federal cabinet, in the light of the directions of the esteemed Islamabad High Court and on the recommendation of the Ministry of National Health, approved sending the review petition for the registration of Watim Medical College Rawalpindi to the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council for action as per the law.

Similarly, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Science and Technology, approval was given to constitute a Commission of Inquiry regarding the irregularities in the elections of the governing body of the Pakistan Engineering Council.

The federal cabinet, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Law and Justice, also approved amendments to the Inland Revenue Appellate Tribunal (Appointment, Terms and Conditions of Service) Rules 2024 and ratified the decisions taken in the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee on February 14, 2025.

In addition, the federal cabinet ratified the decisions taken in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases on February 17, 2025.