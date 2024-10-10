His Excellency Khalid Bin Abdulaziz Al Falih, Minister of Investment, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, accompanied by a high-level government cum business delegation, met with General Syed Asim Munir, NI(M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at Rawalpindi.

The meeting focused on matters of mutual interest, particularly initiatives to strengthen evergrowing brotherly bilateral cooperation in a variety of sectors.

The COAS expressed his profound appreciation and gratitude for unflinching support for Pakistan from His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman. Manifestation of one of the largest business delegation’s visit to Pakistan reaffirms the enduring and fraternal ties between Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He underscored the deep respect and affection that the people of Pakistan hold for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

COAS further assured the delegation of Pakistan’s full support and commitment and conveyed his optimism for the promising outcomes that would mutually benefit both nations.