Saudi Arabia’s new airline Fly Adel has started flight operations for Pakistan. A statement issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority said that Saudi Arabia’s new airline Fly Adel has started flight operations for Pakistan and its first flight has reached Karachi from Saudi Arabia.

The PAA said that Fly Adel F3166 arrived at Jinnah International at 8:04 am. The aircraft of Saudi Arabia’s new airline Fly Adel was given a water slot at Karachi Airport.