Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has announced to donate 40 million dollars to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestine.

According to foreign media, the Saudi aid organization King Salman Humanitarian and Relief Center has announced that it will provide food for more than 250,000 people and tents for 20,000 families in Gaza.

According to media reports, this announcement by Saudi Arabia has been made after the lack of funds to the United Nations agency, while many Western countries have stopped funding the United Nations aid agency.

According to media reports, several international aid groups have signed a letter calling on European countries to restore aid to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine.

On the other hand, more than 100 Palestinians were martyred in the Israeli attacks in Gaza during the last 24 hours.

In addition, the Israeli army has issued a warning to evacuate al-Shafa hospital.

According to Al-Jazeera report, the Israeli army has warned the displaced people taking shelter in Al-Shafa to immediately vacate the Al-Shafa Medical Complex or it will be bombed.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army attacked a house in Nasirat camp in central Gaza, killing 9 Palestinians, while a residential building on the northern coastal strip was also targeted.