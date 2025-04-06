RIYADH :Saudi Arabia has temporarily suspended the issuance of visas for 14 countries, including Pakistan, during the ongoing Hajj season.According to sources, the suspension affected Umrah, business, and family visas and is expected to remain in place until mid-June.

The move is part of the kingdom’s seasonal regulation to manage the influx of pilgrims and streamline Hajj preparations.Diplomatic sources revealed that Umrah visa holders can enter Saudi Arabia until April 13. The affected countries include Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Nigeria, Jordan, Algeria, Sudan, Ethiopia, Tunisia, and Yemen.

The Saudi government has formally informed Pakistan of the decision, directing all Umrah visa holders to return by April 29. Those who remain beyond the deadline risk facing a five-year ban from re-entering the Kingdom.