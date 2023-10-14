Saudi Arabia is not ending the talks, but the talks have been stopped until the ongoing fighting in Palestine stops:

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has suspended ongoing talks to restore diplomatic relations with Israel.

According to foreign media, after Israel’s successive attacks on Palestine and the destruction in Gaza, Saudi Arabia has suspended the talks for the restoration of diplomatic relations with Israel, which has also informed the United States.

In this regard, the Reuters and Bloom news agencies, citing sources, said that Saudi Arabia is not ending the talks, but the talks have been stopped until the ongoing fighting in Palestine stops. On the other hand, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also discussed the issue of Palestine with the Iranian President.

It should be noted that in the ongoing battle between Israel and Hamas, nearly 2,000 Palestinians, including more than 500 children, have been killed in Israeli air force bombings.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the number of injured in the Israeli bombing has exceeded 6,388.