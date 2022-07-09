RIYADH: Eid ul Azha is being observed with religious fervour and devotion today in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations to remember the tremendous sacrifice made by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismael (AS).

Hajj visitors and other Muslims sacrifice their animals after offering Eid prayers in order to uphold Hazrat Ibrahim’s (A.S.) Sunnah in the kingdom.

One of the most significant Islamic ceremonies is this one.King Salman, the guardian of the Two Holy Mosques, spoke in the meantime, extending greetings to locals, visitors, and Muslims worldwide on this auspicious occasion.King Salman reportedly prayed for Allah to grant them all peace, mercy, and blessings. He prayed for everyone who is helping the pilgrims who are performing the Hajj this year.

Due to Eidul Azha, locals in the UAE are taking a four-day vacation.

On July 10, Pakistan will celebrate Eid ul Adha (Sunday).