Riyadh: The death sentence of 5 suspects who attacked an imam bargah in Saudi Arabia was executed.

According to reports, the Saudi Ministry of Interior said that Egyptian citizen Talha Hisham Muhammad Abdu and Saudi citizens Ahmed bin Muhammad bin Ahmed Asiri, Nasr bin Abdullah bin Muhammad Al-Mousa, Hamad bin Abdullah bin Muhammad Al-Mousa and Abdullah bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Tawijri were sentenced to death.

It is not clear in the statement of the Ministry of Interior how the accused were sentenced to death, but in Saudi Arabia the death penalty is generally carried out by beheading.

These suspects were accused of attacking a place of worship in the Al-Ahsa Governorate of the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia in which 5 people were killed and around 10 were injured.

During the investigation, it was also revealed that these five persons were operatives of a terrorist organization which was working against the security and stability of the kingdom. The accused were sentenced to death a few months ago.

Later, the Supreme Court of the country also confirmed the decision of the death penalty, after which the execution was carried out today.

It should be remembered that in just 5 months of this year, the number of death sentences in Saudi Arabia has been much higher than in the last two years.

A record 81 criminals were beheaded on a single day in March 2022.