Saud Shakeel, the player of Quetta Gladiator has advised the young players and said that domestic cricket is very important.

While giving a press conference after the match, he said that only the change of captain and coach did not improve, many changes have benefited.

He said that things of the past are old but I am enjoying the opportunity that Quetta Gladiator has given me, anyone’s personal opinion can be anything.

Saud Shakeel said that one should act with patience in bad times, if criticism is taken positively, it is also beneficial.