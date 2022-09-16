As their new assistant coach for the 2018 Women’s Big Bash League season, former New Zealand captain Amy Satterthwaite has joined the Adelaide Strikers support team. Satterthwaite’s 15-year experience in the top division will have adequately prepared her for this role, despite the fact that it would be her first as a professional cricket team coach.

In her native country, she has also mentored the Canterbury team. Back in May of last year, Satterthwaite announced his retirement from international cricket. She has 145 ODI appearances under her belt, 6,423 runs, and 76 wickets for her country, making her the most capped female player for New Zealand.

Satterthwaite has also frequently played in the WBBL. She amassed nearly 1,500 runs and captured 44 wickets for the Hobart Hurricanes during the second season of the league, including a remarkable hat-trick. Additionally, the all-arounder received the 2017–18 Player of the Tournament award.

The Strikers sent a news statement on Friday that quoted Satterthwaite as saying, “The WBBL is such a terrific competition and one that I have been lucky to participate in throughout the years.” “I thoroughly enjoyed my time on the field competing with and going up against some of the finest in the globe, and I am aware of the very high caliber of the local talent.”

I’ve always had a lot of regard for the Adelaide Strikers; they’ve always been a competitive team, and the roster appears to be strong this season following a spectacular campaign last year.