In a letter to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) president Najam Sethi, former cricketer Sarfraz Nawaz demanded an unqualified apology for his accusations of treachery and match-fixing.

The PCB had terminated the former cricketer’s Player Welfare Policy pension offer, but Mr. Sethi required an unqualified apology in court before his pension was reinstated. Nawaz, 74, who is currently undergoing surgery in a London hospital, agreed with Mr. Sethi’s assertion and said his attorney, Naeem Bukhari, was prepared to resolve the matter with the PCB at any time.

Ramiz Raja, the former chairman of the PCB, upped the monthly pension payments for each category of ex-players by Rs100,000. A player who played less than 10 test matches for Pakistan will receive a pension of Rs. 142,000, up to 20 test matches will receive Rs. 148,000, and more than 30 tests will receive Rs. 154,000. Nawaz competed for Pakistan in 45 one-day internationals and 55 tests (ODIs).