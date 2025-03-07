Lahore: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has said that former captain of the national cricket team Sarfaraz Ahmed had won 11 series but Imran Khan removed him.

Speaking in Lahore, the Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami said that the captain of the Pakistan national cricket team should be fine.

Talking about the performance of the national cricket team, he said that former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed had won 11 series, when Imran Khan took action and removed him.

While Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman criticized Imran Khan’s decisions regarding the national cricket team, he also supported him politically and called him an oppressed person.

The Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami announced a nationwide convention this year, vowed to take action on petrol and electricity prices and severely criticized the Punjab government.