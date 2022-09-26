This is hilarious and really bad for those who do this to their respected ministers, also expressed concern about the audio leak of the Prime Minister

Further delays on the Swan River and Lai Nullah would be experienced at the residences of Islamabad and Rawalpindi

By Staff Reporter

“First of all, I pay special tribute to the martyrs of the Choppers incident in Balochistan.” These words are Sardar Khan Niazi, editor in chief of Roze TV and head of the Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors, talking in “Sachi Baat”. In the aforementioned incident, he expressed sorrow and grief and said, “This is the second incident in a few months and we lost our brave soldiers.”

In the first segment, General Retired Khalid Naeem Lodhi was the guest and he talked about the chopper incident and said, “My condolences to the martyr’s family. “May Allah bless them with a high rank in Jannah”. The defense analyst raised serious concerns about the audio leak of the Prime Minister’s secret talks with the government body and party leaders.

The return of Ishaq Dar and a positive trend in the stock exchange saw the rupee gain 3.65 against the US dollar. The program host, S.K. Niazi, said that Ishaq Dar is a prominent, experienced, and well-known figure in internal as well as IMF matters. “I am sure he will do better and the economic conditions will be on the right track,” S.K. Niazi said.

The host expressed sorrow, grief, and concern about the audio leak of the Prime Minister. Investors and enemies of the state are involved in the conspiracy and want to sabotage the system. If the PM’s house is not secure, then tell me what the safe place is. In the movement, this is the favor of the only party, which is unfortunate. This should be stopped immediately. Qamar Zaman Kaira also expressed concern over Maryam Aurangzeb’s case.

The unfortunate incident happened with the Federal Minister of Information, Maryam Aurangzeb. The host said, “This is hilarious and really bad for those who do this to their respected ministers, as the one party’s followers did with Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb. This culture should be stopped; otherwise, the consequences would be shocking. ”

The mother of all problems regarding climate change is the illegal encroachment around the Swan River and Lai Nullah. This is the track recorded by the S.K Nazi; he highlighted this issue on every platform to get a proper and valuable solution to it. But due to administrative hurdles, the work has not been done as it should be done. Chaudhry Muhammad Adnan, a member of PTI, also participated in the program where he gave a special thanks to the host for raising awareness of climate change and the devastation ahead of time.

As usual on today’s talk show, the host talked about it and suggested, “Without any delay, the work should start on it. Further delays would be experienced at the residences of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The host talked with a senior politician, Sheikh Rashid Shafique. The host asked, “In Punjab, your party is ruling. Why are they not serious about Swan River and Lai Nullah? “On this question, the guest did not give a clear answer and said, “That is my constituency,” to which the host asked, “You are representing the entire city. Talking about your constituency is unjustifiable. “Later, the guest, Sheikh Rashid Shafique, agreed with the host and said, “Soon the issue will be addressed.”

The host concluded, “It is time to take practical steps for the solution. There is no more time to make statements about serious issues.”