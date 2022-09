The well-known political analyst in the nation, Sardar Khan Niazi, provided advice on the accusation of Imran Khan in the court case.

Details indicate that the court postponed making a ruling in the matter for two weeks.

The well-known political commentator in the nation, Sardar Khan Niazi, told the media that everyone must follow the law.

God bless Imran Khan’s legal team. Take the nails and avoid giving them the wrong advice.