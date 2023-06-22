Karachi: Model and actress Sarah Neelum has apologized for her statement about overseas Pakistanis in a private TV comedy program.
In her video message, Sarah Neelum said that some time ago I participated in the mock night show, the clips of which went viral two days ago, which caused a lot of pain to my overseas siblings.
Sarah Neelum said that the mock night show is scripted and I was also told that if something looks bad, it is a joke, don’t take it seriously, from the beginning to the end there is only laughter in the video, but I didn’t know. That my words will hurt people so much.
Sarah Neelum said, “People don’t know how much their comments against me on social media hurt me and how mentally depressed I am.”
Sarah Neelum said that humans make mistakes, Allah forgives mistakes, so you can forgive them, you people don’t know how many problems I am having, my family is also worried about me, I come from a respectable family. Yes, I hope you guys will forgive me.