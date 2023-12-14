In the Sara Inam murder case, accused Shah Nawaz was sentenced to death and fined Rs 10 lakh.

Sessions Judge Nasir Javed Rana pronounced the decision of Sara Inam murder case and the court acquitted the accused Samina Shah, mother of Shahnawaz, due to lack of evidence.

It should be remembered that Sara Inam was killed by her husband Shahnawar on the night of 22 and 23 September 2022 in a farmhouse in Chak Shehzad by hitting a dimple used in the gym on her head.

The Sara Inam murder case was heard for more than a year and three different judges heard the case, before Sessions Judge Nasir Javed Rana, Additional and Sessions Judge Atta Rabbani, and Sessions Judge Azam Khan also heard the Sara Inam murder case.

Shahnawaz Ameer and his mother Samina Shah were indicted on December 5, 2022, and the court reserved judgment on the case on December 9, 2023.