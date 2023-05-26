According to Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja, the government will relaunch the laptop scheme this year under the auspices of the Prime Minister Youth Program.

100,000 laptops will be distributed to youth as part of the scheme, the SAPM stated during a news conference today.

She expressed regret that the previous administration had put an end to this programme and emphasised that laptops provided by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s previous administration had allowed young people to continue their study and employment during COVID-19.

Shaza claimed that in order to encourage startup culture among youth, the government has also established the National Innovation Award.

According to the SAPM, the government is placing a specific emphasis on encouraging young people to engage in healthy activities.

She noted that during the course of the previous year, roughly 54,000 kids participated in various games as part of these initiatives. She recalled that trials for hockey and volleyball were held in twenty-five districts and twenty-eight, respectively.

Youth in Pakistan can now sign up for football trials, according to the SAPM.