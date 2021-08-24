ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance and Revenue Dr Waqar Masood Khan has tendered resignation from his post. Waqar Masood Khan has forwarded his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had appointed Dr Waqar Masood Khan as his special assistant on finance and revenue with the status of minister of state in October 2020. Dr Masood has a PhD in Economics and a Master’s degree in Political Economy from Boston University Massachusetts, USA, and a Master’s degree in Economics as well as an LLB from Karachi University.

Before being appointed as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Finance and Revenue, Dr Waqar Masood had served in leadership positions all through his professional career. After promotion as Secretary in 2002, he served in key economic ministries such as Economic Affairs, Finance, Petroleum and Textiles.

He also served as Special Secretary to the Prime Minister. After retirement, he became an advocate, High Court and set up a law firm in Islamabad where he was a senior partner. Dr Waqar Masood, who served four times as finance secretary, had retired from government service on January 20, 2017.